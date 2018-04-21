Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Uncertainty looms after disappointing season

Skinner finished the 2017-18 season with 49 points, his lowest total in three seasons, along with a career-worst minus-27 rating.

It was a disappointing campaign for the 25-year-old Skinner, after he posted a career-high 63 points the previous season. He still has a year left on his six-year, $34 million contract extension, but with new Canes owner Tom Dundon expected to make sweeping changes this offseason, there is no guarantee Skinner will be back in a Canes uniform next season. From a fantasy perspective, you never know what you're going to get out of Skinner in any given year, which makes him a high-risk selection on draft day. Buyer beware.