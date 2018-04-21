Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Uncertainty looms after disappointing season
Skinner finished the 2017-18 season with 49 points, his lowest total in three seasons, along with a career-worst minus-27 rating.
It was a disappointing campaign for the 25-year-old Skinner, after he posted a career-high 63 points the previous season. He still has a year left on his six-year, $34 million contract extension, but with new Canes owner Tom Dundon expected to make sweeping changes this offseason, there is no guarantee Skinner will be back in a Canes uniform next season. From a fantasy perspective, you never know what you're going to get out of Skinner in any given year, which makes him a high-risk selection on draft day. Buyer beware.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Gets team's only snipe Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two assists Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Three points just enough for Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Nabs assist in win over Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Buries two against Kings•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: Not living up to fantasy expectations•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...