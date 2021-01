The Hurricanes have loaned Bracco to KalPa of Finland's Liiga for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Bracco, who was waived by Carolina on Jan. 9, will head overseas rather than to the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate to continue his development. The 23-year-old winger racked up four goals and 34 points in 44 games with AHL Toronto last campaign.