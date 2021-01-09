The Hurricanes placed Bracco on waivers Friday, TSN.ca reports.
Bracco recorded four goals and 34 points in 44 games with AHL Toronto last season, so there's a decent chance he could be part of the Canes' taxi squad this year if he clears waivers.
