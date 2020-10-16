Bracco signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Friday.
Bracco spent the 2019-20 season with AHL Toronto, racking up four goals and 34 points in 44 contests. He'll likely spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in.
