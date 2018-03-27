Hurricanes' Jeremy Helvig: Signs entry-level deal
Helvig penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
During the regular season for OHL Kingston, Helvig posted the second best GAA (2.68) and save percentage (.916) in the league. The 20-year-old will stay with the Frontenacs for the playoffs. The netminder -- who was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- figures to spend a year or two in the minors before getting a crack at making his NHL debut.
