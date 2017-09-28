Smith was placed on waivers Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Smith's demotion to the minors was only matter of time as the Canes have both Scott Darling and Cam Ward under contract as their goaltending tandem. The 28-year-old Smith did suit up in 10 NHL contest for the Avalanche last season, before signing with Carolina in the offseason. Unless the team trades away Ward prior to the deadline -- or the injury bug bites -- Smith will spend the year with AHL Charlotte.