Fast scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Now with 18 points (6G, 18A) in 44 games, Fast could challenge last season's career-high 34-point campaign. For a bottom-six player, he does have modest fantasy value in deeper leagues.
