Fast scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday' 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.

Fast slammed home a loose puck on top of the crease to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead 5:09 into the second period. It was Fast's first goal of the playoffs and snapped his personal 22-game scoring drought that dated back to early April. The 29-year-old has three points and just eight shots on goal through 10 playoff contests.