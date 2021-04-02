Fast scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and posted five hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Fast had a hand in Vincent Trocheck's opening tally in the first period. In the final minute of the third, Trocheck returned the favor with a shot that led to Fast scoring on a rebound for the game-winning goal. The 29-year-old Fast has five goals and 16 points in 30 appearances this season. He's seeing second-line usage in recent games, so he could be worth a look in DFS as a value option.
