Fast recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Fast helped out on a Warren Foegele in the final minute of the contest. The 29-year-old Fast put up 19 points in 46 regular-season contests, his lowest output since he had 14 points in 58 games during the 2014-15 campaign. The Swede will likely be more of a physical presence in the bottom six -- he's not expected to do much scoring.