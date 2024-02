Fast notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Fast has warmed up a bit with three points over his last eight games. He went seven contests without a point in mid-January after returning from an upper-body injury. The winger has gotten a look on the top line at even strength lately, but he likely won't score enough to maintain that spot. He's at 14 points, 60 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-1 rating through 52 appearances this season.