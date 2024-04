Fast (undisclosed) didn't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets after requiring help to get off the ice following a crash into the board, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes rested about half of their roster, but Fast still played and sustained an injury in the regular-season finale. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update after the game, leaving Fast's status for Game 1 of the playoffs in doubt.