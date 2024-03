Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Fast (upper body) is likely to return to the lineup Saturday in Montreal, according to coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Fast has missed the last five games. "He's right there. If it's not the next game, it'll be the next one for sure," Brind'Amour said. Fast has six goals and 12 assists in 66 contests this season. Look for him to return to his role as a bottom-six forward.