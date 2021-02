Fast scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

He kept Carolina in the game for two periods, but eventually the team needed more offense than Fast could provide by himself. The former Ranger had gone 11 straight games without scoring a goal to begin his tenure with the 'Canes, but he does have five points in the last nine games and his spot on the second power-play unit gives him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.