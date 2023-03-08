Fast scored his eighth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

It was only his second tally in the last 16 games, but it was clutch -- Fast banged home a rebound with less than four minutes left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. The 31-year-old has just 22 points in 60 games this season, and he seems unlikely to escape a bottom-six role any time soon.