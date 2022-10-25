Fast scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Fast has struggled to begin the year, but his first goal was a timely one. It came 37 seconds after Sebastian Aho gave the Hurricanes a lead early in the third period. Fast enjoyed a career-year in 2021-22 with 14 goals and 34 points in 82 contests. He's picked up just two shots on goal, 10 hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating during his sluggish start to this season.