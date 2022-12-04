Fast notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Fast snapped an eight-game point drought with his assist on Brady Skjei's opening tally Saturday. During that span, Fast saw an increased role to make up for the absence of Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), who returned versus the Kings. Fast will likely remain on the third line going forward. He's at two goals, five assists, 20 shots in net, 39 hits and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances.