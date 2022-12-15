Fast (lower body) is set to play Thursday against Seattle.
Fast missed the Hurricanes' previous two games. He has two goals and eight points in 26 contests this season. The 31-year-old is projected to play alongside Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal in his return.
