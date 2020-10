Fast signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Rangers selected Fast in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, and he put up 147 points over 422 games with the team. Last season, the 28-year-old winger produced 12 goals, 17 assists and 125 hits over 69 games. The Hurricanes could use that physicality in their bottom six, and Fast will be a fixture in the lineup during the upcoming season.