Watch Now:

Fast scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

He beat Cayden Primeau in the first and second periods, accounting for the only Carolina tallies on the night that weren't scored by Andrei Svechnikov. Fast snapped a 17-game goal drought in the process while doubling his goal total on the season, and the veteran winger is up to 11 points through 36 contests.

More News