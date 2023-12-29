Fast scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
He beat Cayden Primeau in the first and second periods, accounting for the only Carolina tallies on the night that weren't scored by Andrei Svechnikov. Fast snapped a 17-game goal drought in the process while doubling his goal total on the season, and the veteran winger is up to 11 points through 36 contests.
