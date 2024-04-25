Fast (upper body) is unlikely to recover before the end of the playoffs, coach Rod Brind'Amour told Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Thursday.

Fast was injured during the Hurricanes' regular-season finale April 16. He had six goals and 19 points in 73 contests in 2023-24. Fast is in the first campaign of a two-year, $4.8 million contract, so even if he does miss the remainder of the postseason, he likely hasn't played in his final contest with Carolina. The 32-year-old serves in a bottom-six capacity when healthy.