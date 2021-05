Fast notched a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Fast helped out on a Jake Bean goal 1:41 into the third period. The 29-year-old Fast only averaged 1:09 per game on the power play during the regular season, but he saw 1:38 of ice time with the man advantage during the first round. The Swede has just two assists, seven shots on goal, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through seven playoff contests.