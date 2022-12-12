Fast (undisclosed) could be an option against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

With both Fast and Sebastian Aho (lower body) both sidelined, the Canes have been utilizing seven defensemen but may be close to getting Fast back in the lineup. In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has notched two goals, six assists and 39 hits while averaging 15:05 of ice time.