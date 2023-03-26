Fast posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in the Hurricanes' 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Fast picked up helpers on Jordan Staal's goal and Teuvo Teravainen's empty-net goal. This performance gives Fast three points in his last three games after going pointless for six games. On the season, Fast has eight goals and 25 points in 69 games.
