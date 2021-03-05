Fast scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Both of Fast's points came in the third period, as he drew a helper on Jordan Staal's game-winning goal and later added some insurance with his third goal of the season. The former Ranger is a terrific two-way player, but his middle-six role is more important to the Hurricanes than in the fantasy realm.
