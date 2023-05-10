Fast found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Fast has recorded at least a point in four consecutive contests, during which he's provided two goals and five points. In the 2023 playoffs, he's up to four goals and seven points in 10 appearances. Fast's solid offensive production has come despite his limited role. He logged just 11:34 of ice time Tuesday and averaged 14:02 with no power-play role over his previous three contests.