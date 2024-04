Fast (upper body) is not expected to be an option for Game 2 against the Islanders on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Fast did not skate Sunday after missing Carolina's series-opening victory over the Islanders on Saturday. He was injured in last Tuesday's regular-season finale versus Columbus. Fast registered six goals and 19 points in 73 games during the 2023-24 campaign.