Fast (upper body) is poised to sit out Sunday's contest against Toronto, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Fast will miss his third consecutive contest. He has accounted for six goals, 18 points, 70 shots on net and 69 hits in 66 appearances this season. Carolina will get Jack Drury (lower body) back in the lineup for Sunday's contest, so Brendan Lemieux will be a healthy scratch.