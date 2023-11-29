Fast recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 31-year-old has been on a nice stretch in his past seven games recording a goal and an assist. Fast has also registered nine shots and four hits in this span. The third-liner has averaged 13:09 minutes of ice time in the past seven games and will continue to play with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.
