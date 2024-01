Fat (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fast will miss his third straight game. He had six points over 11 games prior to the injury, though he's mainly been limited to bottom-six usage this season. With Fast and Martin Necas (upper body) both out, Brendan Lemieux and Vasily Ponomarev are expected to remain in the lineup Saturday. The Hurricanes' next game is Thursday versus the Ducks.