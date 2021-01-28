site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hurricanes-jesper-fast-out-for-thursdays-game | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Out for Thursday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fast (COVID-19 protocol) won't dress in Thursday's game against the Lightning, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Fast is one of five Hurricanes sitting out due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 29-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday against the Stars.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read