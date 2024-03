Fast (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Fast has six goals and 18 points in 66 outings in 2023-24. The Hurricanes are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Thursday because Fast is injured. As a result, Tony DeAngelo is set to draw into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25.