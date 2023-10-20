Fast scored a goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.
Fast's first goal of the season came at 7:35 of the first period, just 19 seconds after Yanni Gourde opened the scoring for Seattle. Playing on the third line, Fast has been a secondary contributor on offense with two points through five games. He's added nine shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating while often skating alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.
