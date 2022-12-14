Fast (lower body) is considered probable for Thursday's game versus the Kraken, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Fast will likely return to a middle-six role against Seattle. The 31-year-old winger has notched eight points through 26 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Sidelined with lower-body issue•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: May be available Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Slides helper in overtime loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Gets on scoresheet with assist•