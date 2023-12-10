Fast notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Fast snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Jordan Martinook's second-period tally. Points have come few and far between for Fast this season -- he's at six points, 34 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating through 27 appearances. He's gone at least two games between each point, a level of inconsistency that's too high for most fantasy managers to tolerate.