Fast (undisclosed) may not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that he was not sure if Fast would be able to play Saturday. Fast is seeing third line action alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. Fast has two goals and eight points in 26 games this season.
