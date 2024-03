Fast registered an assist in just 8:44 of time time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Averaging just 8:56 in TOI over the past three games, Fast's ice time has fallen sharply since the start of the season when he was well into double digits. Now with just 17 points on the season (6G, 11A), Fast is not expected to come close to the 29 points he posted last year as long as he's skating on the Canes' fourth line.