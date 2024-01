Fast (upper body) is good to play Thursday versus Anaheim, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Fast missed Carolina's previous three games because of the injury. He has four goals, 11 points, 24 hits and 10 blocks in 37 appearances this year. Vasily Ponomarev, who played in the Hurricanes' previous two contests, was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday, which opened a spot in the lineup for Fast's return.