Fast (lower body) will remain sidelined Monday in Dallas, as coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team won't change any skaters compared to Saturday's lineup, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Fast will sit out for a second straight game as a result of his injury. The well-rounded forward has six goals and 12 assists in 41 games, but Fast's full 200-foot impact isn't captured on the stat sheet. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return, as these two teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday.