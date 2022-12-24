Fast scored two goals in Friday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.
Fast doubled his goal production for the season during the first period of Friday's high-scoring affair versus the Flyers. He has registered two goals and three assists during a four-game point spree. Fast has earned four goals and 13 points across 32 contests this campaign.
