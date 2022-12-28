Fast scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

Fast knocked home a rebound off a Brett Pesce shot to give Carolina a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. The 31-year-old winger now has three goals in his last two games and points in five consecutive contests. The Canes count on Fast to play a bottom-six checking role, so it's unlikely he can keep up this level of offensive production. He's up to five goals and nine assists through 33 games this year after posting a career-high 34 points last season.