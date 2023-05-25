Fast tallied a goal in a 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Fast provided at least a point in all five contests of the Hurricanes' second-round series, but he didn't score over the first three contests of the Eastern Conference Finals. Although Carolina was eliminated from the playoffs with its loss Wednesday, Fast at least gave the Hurricanes a chance when he scored late in the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. He's finished the playoffs with six goals and nine points in 15 outings.