Fast (personal) is expected to play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fast is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Tuesday's contest after missing the morning skate for the birth of his child. He has collected 25 points, 64 shots on goal and 89 hits in 70 games this season.
