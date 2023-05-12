Fast scored the overtime winner to win the second-round series as the Hurricanes beat the Devils 3-2 on Thursday.

Fast is an interesting depth player heading into the conference finals. He put up a point in each of Carolina's five games against New Jersey. He finished the series with three goals and three assists. On the other hand, he had just two points through six games in the opening round. You hope you're getting the player who showed up against the Devils when the 'Canes come back in the next round.