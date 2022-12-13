Fast (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Detroit, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fast will miss a second straight game with his lower-body issue. With Fast unavailable, defenseman Max Lajoie is expected to play forward for the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
