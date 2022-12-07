Fast notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Fast helped out on a Jordan Staal goal in the second period. The assist was Fast's second in as many contests since he snapped an eight-game point drought. The 31-year-old remains more of a defensive winger, but he can chip in offense in small bursts at times. He's up to two goals, six helpers, 23 shots on net, 39 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 26 outings.