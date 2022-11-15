Fast produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Fast set up Andrei Svechnikov's second-period tally. The assist extended Fast's point streak to three games (one goal, three assists). Prior to the streak, he had collected just two points in the first 13 contests of the season. In addition to his six points, he's picked up 13 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating, so he's generally not adding enough non-scoring production to be helpful in standard fantasy formats.