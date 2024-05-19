Fast (neck) was still wearing a neck brace Saturday while he continues to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fast was unavailable during the playoffs after suffering the injury in Carolina's regular-season finale April 16. The 32-year-old winger tallied six goals and 19 points in 73 regular-season games in a bottom-six role. Once the severity of his injury is diagnosed, Fast will focus on getting back to full health ahead of the 2024-25 season.