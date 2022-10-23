Fast, who has been held pointless in five straight games, skated a season-low 10:09 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.
Fast scored a career-high 34 points last year, but hasn't been able to crack the scoresheet yet this season. The points will come, but as long as he's skating on the Canes' third line, they will be few and far between.
