Fast delivered an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.
Fast was mired in an eight-game point drought before getting off the schneid Friday. He remains an important role player on the penalty kill, though it should be known that he's averaging just 13:52 of ice time, his lowest mark since joining the Hurricanes ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Pots goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Two-year contract extension•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Scores sixth goal of playoffs•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Shines with overtime heroics•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Nets goal vs. New Jersey•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Two points in Game 1 win•